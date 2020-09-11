Truth about the Home of Football

A fi­nan­cial trail of se­cret Pana­ma deals, a hid­den Pana­man­ian bank ac­count and a hefty CON­CA­CAF loan no one had an inkling about are just some of the things un­earthed dur­ing a year-and-a-half-long Guardian Me­dia in­ves­ti­ga­tion in­to the af­fairs of the Trinidad and To­ba­go Foot­ball As­so­ci­a­tion (TTFA) un­der the tenure of for­mer pres­i­dent David John-Williams be­tween 2015 and 2019.