Behave yourselves! Undocumented migrants can begin registering on Monday—Alexander Sturge: Amendment needed to correct flaws in law Trinidad and Tobago makes mark at the Grammys TUCO lists finalists for extempo and freestyle competitions Former senior cops warn of gang war risk after SoE ends
Local News

Trump aims to hold the first meeting of his new Board of Peace in Washington this month

07 February 2026
Support us
This content originally appeared on Trinidad Guardian.

Pres­i­dent Don­ald Trump plans to con­vene the first meet­ing of his Board of Peace this month in Wash­ing­ton to raise mon­ey for the re­con­struc­tion of Gaza.

The meet­ing, pro­posed for Feb. 19, would in­clude both world lead­ers who ac­cept­ed Trump’s in­vi­ta­tion in Jan­u­ary to join the board as well as mem­bers of an ex­ec­u­tive com­mit­tee for Gaza that will over­see the specifics of the ter­ri­to­ry’s gov­er­nance, se­cu­ri­ty and re­de­vel­op­ment, two Trump ad­min­is­tra­tion of­fi­cials said Sat­ur­day.

It was not im­me­di­ate­ly clear how many lead­ers would ac­cept the Re­pub­li­can pres­i­dent’s in­vi­ta­tion, ac­cord­ing to the of­fi­cials, who spoke on con­di­tion of anonymi­ty be­cause the meet­ing has not yet been for­mal­ly an­nounced and de­tails of its agen­da were still be­ing de­ter­mined.

One of­fi­cial said the ad­min­is­tra­tion ex­pect­ed “ro­bust” par­tic­i­pa­tion.

A copy of the in­vi­ta­tion that was sent late Fri­day to in­vit­ed par­tic­i­pants and ob­tained by The As­so­ci­at­ed Press, says the meet­ing will be held at the U.S. In­sti­tute of Peace, now known as the Don­ald J. Trump U.S. In­sti­tute of Peace, pend­ing an on­go­ing le­gal bat­tle with the for­mer lead­er­ship of the non­prof­it think tank. The ad­min­is­tra­tion seized the fa­cil­i­ty last year and fired al­most all the in­sti­tute’s staff.

Trump’s new board was first seen as a mech­a­nism fo­cused on end­ing the Is­rael-Hamas war in Gaza. But it has tak­en shape with his am­bi­tion for a far broad­er man­date of re­solv­ing glob­al crises and ap­pears to be the lat­est U.S. ef­fort to side­step the Unit­ed Na­tions as Trump aims to re­set the post-World War II in­ter­na­tion­al or­der.

Many of Amer­i­ca’s top al­lies in Eu­rope and else­where have de­clined to join what they sus­pect may be an at­tempt to ri­val the Se­cu­ri­ty Coun­cil.

Support us

Related News

03 February 2026

Man held with firearm in Laventille

04 February 2026

Rivaldo London wins 2026 Young Kings Calypso Monarch

25 January 2026

Pressure mounts on Penny: PNM stalwarts tell her it’s time for decisive leadership

06 February 2026

Blogger, former radio host charged with sedition