Trump aims to hold the first meeting of his new Board of Peace in Washington this month

Pres­i­dent Don­ald Trump plans to con­vene the first meet­ing of his Board of Peace this month in Wash­ing­ton to raise mon­ey for the re­con­struc­tion of Gaza.

The meet­ing, pro­posed for Feb. 19, would in­clude both world lead­ers who ac­cept­ed Trump’s in­vi­ta­tion in Jan­u­ary to join the board as well as mem­bers of an ex­ec­u­tive com­mit­tee for Gaza that will over­see the specifics of the ter­ri­to­ry’s gov­er­nance, se­cu­ri­ty and re­de­vel­op­ment, two Trump ad­min­is­tra­tion of­fi­cials said Sat­ur­day.

It was not im­me­di­ate­ly clear how many lead­ers would ac­cept the Re­pub­li­can pres­i­dent’s in­vi­ta­tion, ac­cord­ing to the of­fi­cials, who spoke on con­di­tion of anonymi­ty be­cause the meet­ing has not yet been for­mal­ly an­nounced and de­tails of its agen­da were still be­ing de­ter­mined.

One of­fi­cial said the ad­min­is­tra­tion ex­pect­ed “ro­bust” par­tic­i­pa­tion.

A copy of the in­vi­ta­tion that was sent late Fri­day to in­vit­ed par­tic­i­pants and ob­tained by The As­so­ci­at­ed Press, says the meet­ing will be held at the U.S. In­sti­tute of Peace, now known as the Don­ald J. Trump U.S. In­sti­tute of Peace, pend­ing an on­go­ing le­gal bat­tle with the for­mer lead­er­ship of the non­prof­it think tank. The ad­min­is­tra­tion seized the fa­cil­i­ty last year and fired al­most all the in­sti­tute’s staff.

Trump’s new board was first seen as a mech­a­nism fo­cused on end­ing the Is­rael-Hamas war in Gaza. But it has tak­en shape with his am­bi­tion for a far broad­er man­date of re­solv­ing glob­al crises and ap­pears to be the lat­est U.S. ef­fort to side­step the Unit­ed Na­tions as Trump aims to re­set the post-World War II in­ter­na­tion­al or­der.

Many of Amer­i­ca’s top al­lies in Eu­rope and else­where have de­clined to join what they sus­pect may be an at­tempt to ri­val the Se­cu­ri­ty Coun­cil.