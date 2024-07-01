Tropical storm warning still in effect

News

Photo courtesy TT Meteorological Service

Trinidad is still under a tropical storm warning.

The Meteorological Office, in its 8 am update, said there is a high potential for tropical storm conditions, including sustained winds of 63-118 km/h, over the next four hours.

As of 8 am, Hurricane Beryl was approximately 73 km north of Tobago, moving west-northwest near 31 km/h.

The Met Office confirmed hazardous seas with large, battering waves. Mariners are cautioned to expect significant wave heights, posing a danger to small craft, coastal and offshore activities.

It added that showers and thunderstorms can be accompanied by wind gusts exceeding 55 km/h associated with Beryl’s outer bands. Landslides are also likely in areas so prone.

The next update will be issued at 11 am.