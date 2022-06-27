Tropical storm warning issued for Trinidad and Tobago

News

In this August 2021 file photo, Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards Jr drives through flood waters in Rancho Quemado after heavy rain associated with Tropical Storm Grace devastated the community. – Marvin Hamilton

The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Office has placed the country under an orange-level tropical storm warning. It said this means that storm conditions are likely over the warning area within 36 hours.

In a release, it said the tropical wave has been upgraded to potential tropical cyclone #2, which means that the system is not yet a tropical cyclone but has the potential to intensify to a tropical storm at short notice.

“Periods of heavy to intense showers and/or thunderstorms are likely, which can result in rainfall accumulations in excess of three inches. Gusty winds in excess of 70km/hr can be expected. These wind gusts are capable of breaking tree branches, displacing unsecured roofs and loose outdoor objects, and can even topple over unhealthy trees. The risk of landslides/landslips is likely in areas so prone, and sea conditions can become occasionally rough.”

The Met Office said people should prepare to protect lives, livelihood, and property.

“Plan your evacuation to a shelter if it becomes necessary. Always have emergency supplies of food and water on standby. Secure loose outdoor items and livestock. Do not wade or drive through flood waters. Pre-position sandbags if your area floods, and monitor river levels.”

It said they should follow the instructions of government officials. For more information visit: www.metoffice.gov.tt/ ; www.odpm.gov.tt.

The orange-level alert was issued at 5:30 pm. Citizens are advised to monitor the Met Office’s and the ODPM’s social media pages for updates.