Triple murder in Tobago

Tobago

Three men were gunned down while playing cards outside this shop in Black Rock, Tobago on July 8. – Photo by Visual Styles

THREE men are dead and one injured after they were ambushed by gunmen in Tobago on July 8.

Newsday understands that a group of men were playing a card game along the main road in Black Rock when they were attacked.

Police said two gunmen walked up to the group and began firing, before escaping on foot.

Residents who heard the gunshots found the men lying on the ground. One man was taken to hospital for treatment.

The three killed have been identified as Anslem Douglas, Gregory Hamlet and Samuel McKain.

Investigations are ongoing.