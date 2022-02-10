Trinidadian and cultural activist Ansel Wong, 76, are among the Prince of Wales recent investitures.

An investiture is a ceremony at which someone receives an official title or special powers.

Wong was awarded the Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for his service to arts and culture on February 8 at Winsdor, England. In 2020, Wong was appointed CBE in the Queen’s birthday honours for his service to arts and culture.

A tweet from the page of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall said the cultural activist moved to the UK in the 1960s and he helped to organise Notting Hill Carnival for many years and is also a member of the Windrush Commemoration committee.

Wong’s page on the gov.uk website says he was influential in many organisations particularly in the black community in the UK.

It said he is the former chair of the Notting Hill Carnival Board and the founder of the Elimu Mas Band.

“He is also an educationist and academic, and in a wide-ranging career has worked at senior levels in various organisations in public and charitable sectors, including with the Windrush Foundation established in 1996 by Arthur Torrington,” the website said.

Wong was born in San Fernando, Trinidad and studied at Naparima College. In January 2021, Wong was appointed as the chair of Black Cultural Archives but took a voluntary leave of absence.

The post Trinidadian among Prince of Wales investitures appeared first on Trinidad and Tobago Newsday.