Trinidad to host remaining matches in 2022 West Indies Championship

The cricket field at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex – AYANNA KINSALE

THE DIEGO Martin Sporting Complex is set to become the latest First Class venue in the Caribbean when the 2022 West Indies Championship resumes on May 18.

The final three rounds of matches will take place in Trinidad, with the Diego Martin Sporting Complex joining the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair and the Brian Lara Cricket Academy as the match venues. And the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, which hosted matches in the 2022 ICC Under-19 World Cup in January, will be the 13th First Class venue in Trinidad and Tobago, and the 67th in the Caribbean.

The first and second rounds of the West Indies Championship took place in February (in both Trinidad and Barbados) ahead of the WI-England Test series. And the final round of matches will take place ahead of the proposed Test series at home to Bangladesh in June.

According to a Cricket West Indies media release, “The third round will run from May 18-21, the fourth from May 25-28, with the fifth and final round from June 1-4.

“Defending champions Barbados Pride lead the points table with 42 points, with Trinidad & Tobago Red Force second on 38.6 points – both recorded wins in their first two matches. They are followed by Leeward Islands Hurricanes on 24.6 points, Guyana Harpy Eagles on 21.4 points, Windward Islands Hurricanes on 10.8 points, and Jamaica Scorpions on 8.8 points.”