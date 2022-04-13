Trinidad to host 8 CPL matches in 2022

Sports

Trinbago Knight Riders captain Kieron Pollard, right, and Ravi Rampaul celebrate a wicket against Jamaica Tallawahs in the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League at Warner Park Sporting Complex in Basseterre, St Kitts. PHOTO COURTESY CPL T20 –

TRINIDAD and Tobago has been selected as one of the hosts for the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament.

A CPL media release on Wednesday said, “There will be eight matches played in Trinidad during September 12-18, with home team Trinbago Knight Riders taking part in four of those games.”

This year’s CPL runs from August 30-September 30.

The 2020 CPL was hosted solely in TT, without fans, owing to the covid19 pandemic. The tournament shifted to St Kitts and Nevis the following year, with some fans being allowed.

CPL said, “With restrictions now being relaxed in TT, the unique energy and excitement of cricket fans will come alive at all the matches, bringing a return to the fantastic atmosphere the tournament has missed over the previous two seasons.”

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe is elated that matches will be held in TT again.

“The Government of the Republic of TT is excited to partner with the Hero Caribbean Premier League, and welcomes back the Biggest Party in Sport to the home of Carnival, as we host the 2022 edition of the Hero CPL,” Cudjoe said.

“This opportunity serves as an investment into positioning TT as a regional leader in sports tourism especially in this redefined sphere of sport events in the post-pandemic era. Live spectators are an essential element of sport, so fans are welcomed to return to the stands in support of their teams and favourite players. In TT we continue to champion safe practices while having fun as all covid19 protocols would be adhered to during the games.”

The Hero CPL has also confirmed that Guyana will host matches during the 2022 edition, including the final on September 30.

The release said the scheduling of the matches in TT will allow everyone to get a taste of the action.

“Eager fans can expect a favourable schedule. Half of the matches will be at 10 am, offering great family entertainment with the Hero CPL planning to work with local schools and sports clubs to encourage young cricket fans and their families to attend. There will also be the traditional evening games, where the Trinbago Knight Riders will play all their matches. The home team will be looking to continue their excellent form when playing in front of their passionate fans.”

CPL CEO Pete Russell said, “TT has been a huge part of the success of Hero CPL and we are delighted to be back for 2022. The atmosphere at venues in Trinidad has always been fantastic and we know that the fans will be hugely excited to be back at the Biggest Party in Sport.”