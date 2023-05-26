Trinidad Boxing Board remembers Claude Noel

Sports

Trinidad and Tobago boxing legend Claude Noel. – Roger Jacob

THE Trinidad Boxing Board of Control has paid tribute to former TT boxer Claude Noel.

Noel, 74, died on Sunday at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope after suffering from diabetes for several years.

A TBBC media release on Wednesday said, “The chairman and members of the Trinidad Boxing Board of Control convey condolences to the family and friends of the late Claude Noel (professional boxer), whose boxing career spanned from 1973 to 1984. Mr Noel held the World Boxing Association (WBA) lightweight title and was twice holder of the Commonwealth lightweight title. Trinidad and Tobago has truly lost a boxing icon. May he Rest in Peace.”

Noel, a Tobagonian, received the Chaconia Gold Medal in 1982 and the Claude Noel Highway in Tobago was named after him.