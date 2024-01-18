Trinidad and Tobago’s first case of JN.1 covid19 variant confirmed

News

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh – File photo –

Trinidad and Tobago has recorded its first case of the JN.1 variant of covid19.

In a release on Thursday afternoon, the Ministry of Health said it received confirmation that the variant was in the country from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (Carpha).

The release also confirmed that one more person has died from covid, bringing the death toll from the virus for the year to four. Two people died from the virus from December 23 to 31.

The ministry said it notes the global, regional and local trend of increases in covid19 cases within recent months.

The ministry said there is no evidence that the JN.1 variant causes more severe illness.

“However, evidence suggests that it may be more easily spread from person to person than its predecessor,” the ministry said.

“As such, the Ministry of Health encourages persons to weigh the risk to themselves, their families and their communities and to take the necessary precautions to safeguard lives. The Ministry will continue to encourage the public to practice good hygiene with the aim of reducing the spread of viruses, including influenza and covid19.”

The ministry said these hygiene practices include:

-Washing hands regularly with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based hand sanitisers (containing at least 70 per cent alcohol).

– Regular cleaning and sanitising of high-touch surfaces (e.g. door knobs, countertops, desks).

-Avoid sharing personal items like utensils, water bottles, towels and wash rags with others.

-Avoid touching one’s face and eyes with unclean hands.

-Avoiding close contact with persons who display symptoms of infectious viruses.

-Wearing a mask where appropriate.

-Staying home if you are ill.

The ministry also advised that those in vulnerable groups are more prone to severe outcomes if they contract covid.

“Therefore, the elderly, pregnant women, immunocompromised persons and those with chronic Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) are advised to exercise greater caution at this time.”