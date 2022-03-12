Trinidad and Tobago’s covid19 experience: A story through photos

News

A man speaks with emergency medical personnel at the accident and emergency department of the St Clair Medical Hospital, where facility has been offering a drive through service for covid19 testing. – Photo by Roger Jacob

The covid19 pandemic has affected every part of how people live and how businesses operate. We collated a few compelling photos captured by our photographers to help tell the story of Trinidad and Tobago’s experience of the coronavirus since March 2020.

This August 17, 2020 file photo captures graffiti on the statue of Captain Arthur Andrew Cipriani, Independence Square, Port of Spain. – File photo

In this March 2020 photo people rush to Pricesmart in Chaguanas after the announcement that covid19 reached the shores of Trinidad and Tobago. – Photo by Jeff K Mayers

In this March 2020 vendor Jerald James wearing and selling mask, goggles and gloves on the priority bus route, Curepe. – Photo by Marvin Hamilton

In this March 2020 people gather supplies at Pricesmart Chaguanas after the announcement that covid19 reached the shores of Trinidad andf Tobago. – Photo by Jeff K Mayers

In this March 2020 file photo police officers wear masks as a precautionary measure while conducting patrols outside a Casino on High Street, San Fernando. – Photo by Marvin Hamilton

In this April 2020 file photo a ventilator was already been set up at the Scarborough General Hospital for covid19 patients. – Photo by David Reid

In this April 2020 file photo, then Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts and MP for the constituency of St. Ann’s East Nyan Gadsby-Dolly hands out non-perishable food hampers to a member of her constituency at her office on Saddle road, San Juan on Monday morning. –

Trinidad and Tobago citizens who where stranded in Suriname arriving at the University of the West Indies Debe campus where they will be quarantined. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

In this June 2020 file photo a store on upper High Street, San Fernando, posts a covid19 advisory after being given the green light to open by the Prime Minister. – Photo by Marvin Hamilton

All smiles and ready to go home. In this May 2020 file photo Randy Jacob said he was Covid19-free after leaving the UWI Debe Campus which is used as a Covid19 facility. He was among the group of returning nationals from Suriname. – Photo by Marvin Hamilton

In this June 2020 photo, manager at JD’s Superstore Gary Harrilal discusses the store’s new shopping policy as they enforce strict new practices by staff and customers of sanitizing and wearing of masks while in store. – Photo by Marvin Hamilton

In this June 8, 2020 file photo, Sharma Joefield, owner of Sharma Beauty Salon in Scarborough, fixes a customer’s hair. It was the first day in phase four of the reopening of the country. – File photo

In this August 17, 2020 file photo, Starbucks, Gulf City, takes precautionary measures to prevent the spread of covid19 by closing their dining area. – Photo by Chequana Wheeler

LAST DIP: In this August 16, 2020 file photo, hundreds flocked to Maracas Beach to take one last dip before beaches closed for the following 28 days as part of new covid19 measures announced by the Prime Minister. – Photo by Sureash Cholai

In this October 15, 2020 file photo, Peter Ramdass, an employee points to social distancing markers on the floor of Kesh Restaurant and Bar on Mucurapo Street, San Fernando. – Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Some shopkeepers chose to keep their doors locked, despite the doors of Trincity Mall being officially open. – Photo by Roger Jacob

In this October 2020 file photo, some people who turned up to invest in the Drugs Sou Sou in Tobago were turned away after police dispersed the crowd. They were in breach of covid19 regulations. – Photo by David Reid

DEGREES OF COMPLIANCE: In this November 2020 file photo, people relax on Maracas Beach after Police Commissioner Gary Griffith and a team of officers visited to ensure covid19 regulations, especially as it relates to the wearing of masks, were being followed. –

File photo: On February 17, 2021, Caura Hospital’s infection prevention and control nurse Keisha Prevatt-Gomez was one of the first frontline workers to recieve the covid19 vaccine at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility. – Photo by Marvin Hamilton

In this March 2021 file photo, a security officer throws her hands in the air as the crowd disobeys covid19 health protocols outside Hope Farm, Tobago on Tuesday. – Photo by David Reid

In this April 2021 file photo, people line-up infront to registration for covid19 vaccines at the Diego Martin Health Centre, Wendy Fitzwilliam Boulevard, Diego Martin. –

In this April 2021 file photo, Tracy Davidson-Celestine receives her covid19 vaccine at the Bacolet Health Centre in Tobago. – Photo by David Reid

In this April 2021 file photo, a relative and a security officer assists an elderly woman to the entrance of the Gand stand, for her vaccination appointment at the Paddock, (Grand stand) Queen’s Park Savannah. –

In this May 2021 file photo, people seeking vaccination were met with the sign “No More Covid19 Vaccine Available” when a Newsday team visited the Queen’s Park Savannah. – Photo by Jeff K Mayers

In this May 2021 file photo, a woman takes a photo of the sign where no walk-ins will be allowed at the National Racquet Centre mass vaccination site, Orange Grove Road, Tacarigua. – Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

This May 2021 file photo captures scores of people who braved the early morning sun in the hopes of recieving the covid19 vaccination at the St Joseph Enhanced Health Centre , Champ Fleurs. – Photo by Jeff K Mayers

In this May 2021 file photo, Natalie Lizzy Hamilton, owner of Lizzy’s Bake and Shark in Pigeon Point, gazes out at Store Bay’s, wondering to remain financially stable amid lockdowns mandated to slow the spread of covid19. – Photos by David Reid

In this June 2021 file photo, senior citizens sit on chairs donated by Bilda Boyz Construction Services outside the Ste Madeleine Health Centre, Manahambre Road. People got there as early as 5am to get their first covid19 vaccine. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

In this June 2021 file photo, a woman sits outside the La Romaine Health Centre on Zaida Lane to get her first dose of the covid19 vaccine as police officers ensure health regulations are upheld. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

In this July 2021 file photo, Zinnia ” Mural Banton” Cheewah, a graffiti artist, painted on the walls of Mario’s on Tragarete Road, encouraging people to get vaccinated. This painting is the fifth out four others in Port of Spain with the message. – Photo by Marvin Hamilton

In this July 20, 2021 file photo, Aryan Jhinkoo and Frank Mejeas show their vaccinated arms on day two of the mass drive-through facility set up for covid19 vaccines, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

This August 2021 file phot shows a deserted Store Bay beach. Beaches were closed for the four months, at that time, owing to a rise in covid19 cases. – Photo by David Reid

This November 2021 file photo shows signage at the Chaguanas Health Facility, directing patients to an area designated for person with possible covid19 symptoms. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

In this December 2021 file photo, Frankie Tours reef boat workers get the engine ready of the reopening of the beaches from 5am to noon. Beaches had been closed since April as a measure to curb the spread of the covid19 virus. – Photo by David Reid

San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello has “covid”, a woodturning art piece made in the shape of a globe to highlight the effects of covid19 across the world. The piece was created by wood turner artist Evan Samuel who showcased his work at the auditorium of city hall in San Fernando on November 8 2021. – Photo by Marvin Hamilton

In this November 30 2021 file photo, Speyside High School student Shaniece Henry, 14, hugs her mother Afeisha Henry Primus after taking her first dose of the Pfizer covid19 vaccinat Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development health fair, Gulf City Mall, Lowlands, Tobago. Henry Primus took advantage of the services offered to check her sugar level. – Photo by David Reid

Mask, mask, no mask – Photo by Sureash Cholai

Mask, no mask – Photo by Sureash Cholai

The Joker face from the Batman movie painted on the face mask of this young man we saw walking along Independence Square in Port of Spain. – Photo by Sureash Cholai

This lady walks along Independence Square, Port of Spain with her face mask being worn under her chin. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A resident of Beaucarro Road, Freeport in Couva stands outside the proposed site of the covid19 storage facility – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Residents of Beaucarro Road, Freeport in Couva stands outside the proposed site of the covid19 storage facility. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

This January file photo following lifting of public health restrictions governing people wishing to perform cremation last rites for their loved ones died as a result of complications of the covid19 virus. – Photo by Roger Jacob

These friends greet each other, withouth their face masks, while an officer looks on at the Awake breakfast party at Queen’s Hall, St. Ann’s, Port of Spain. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Masked members of Republic Bank Exodus play at the National Pan Event Medium and Large Steelbands, entitled ‘Musical Showdown in D Big Yard” at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. – Photo by Roger Jacob