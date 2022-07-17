Trinidad and Tobago’s Ahye qualifies for 100m semis at Worlds

Sports

In this file photo, Michelle-Lee Ahye, left, of Trinidad and Tobago, runs in her heat of the women’s 100-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, on July 30, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo) –

MICHELLE-LEE Ahye booked a place in the semifinals of the women’s 100-metre event at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

On Saturday night, Ahye finished second in heat six in 11.18 seconds to seal a place in the semifinals.

The top three in each of the seven heats qualified automatically along with the next three fastest runners.

Finishing ahead of Ahye was American Aleia Hobbs in 11.04 and Edidiong Ofinome Odiong of Bahrain was third in 11.28.

The other sprinters winning their heat were Jamaican Shericka Jackson (11.02), Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (10.87), Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah (11.15), Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast (10.92), Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain (10.84) and Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland (10.97).

The semifinals will begin at 8.33 pm TT time, on Sunday.

Ahye will run in heat three of the semifinals at 8.49 pm. Fraser-Pryce and Hobbs are also in heat three. The first two in each heat plus the next two fastest will qualify for the final.

The finals will be held at 10.50 pm, on Sunday.