Trinidad and Tobago women’s boxer Tianna Guy eliminated at World Champs

TRINIDAD and Tobago women’s boxer Tianna Guy lost her opening bout at the 2022 IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships, in Istanbul, Turkey, on Wednesday.

Guy, competing in the round of 32 of the women’s featherweight 54-57kg category, lost to Sitora Turdibekova of Uzbekistan on points 5-0. The five judges all gave Turdibekova the edge in the contest.

Both fighters had a first round bye.

Turkdibekova, the taller fighter, threw more punches in the early stages of the contest but failed to connect.

She continued to be the more aggressive fighter throughout most of the first round, but Guy tried a couple combinations in the closing stages of round one.

At the end of round one the five judges all had Turkdibekova leading the fight 10-9.

When round two began both Turkdibekova and Guy held each other regularly.

The holding continued but with 30 seconds remaining Guy attacked Turkdibekova in an attempt to get back in the bout.

Turkdibekova continued to lead the fight heading into the third and final round.

Guy came out blazing in round three in an effort to pick up some much needed points. She attacked Turkdibekova, but the fighter from Uzbekistan did enough to hold on for a comfortable victory.

All five judges agreed that Turkdibekova deserved to advance.

TT will play no further part at the championships. This country’s other fighter Faith Ramnath lost her opening bout in the women’s minimum weight 45-48kg category on points 5-0, on Tuesday.

Australian Madeleine Bowen was too strong for Ramnath.