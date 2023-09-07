Trinidad and Tobago wins 6 travel awards in St Lucia

News

General manager of Amral’s Travel Laura Baldeosingh Faucher (centre) poses for a photo with Graham Cooke, founder and president of World Travel Awards.

Amrals Travel won the award of TT’s Leading Travel Agency for 2023. – Andrea De Silva

Trinidad and Tobago’s accommodation and tourism companies took home six awards at the 30th World Travel Awards Caribbean and the Americas, held at Sandals Grande, St Lucia on August 26.

Avis Car Rental was awarded TT’s leading car rental company, and Amrals Travel won TT’s leading travel agency. Island Experiences also won TT’s leading tour operator award.

The other awards were claimed by hotels – the TT leading hotel went to Blue Haven Hotel in Tobago, Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre won the leading hotel suite and Tobago’s leading resort award went to Coco Reef Resort and Spa.

Avalin Taylor executive assistant manager (left) and Jennifer Jefferis president and CEO of Coco Reef Resort and Spa in Tobago pose for a photo with Graham Cooke, founder and president of World Travel Awards after receiving the award for Tobago’s Leading Resort. – Andrea De Silva

The World Travel Awards was established in 1993, and is now considered the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.

The awards cover the world with its grand tour every year – hosting a series of regional gala ceremonies to recognise the excellence in the travel and tourism industries in each region.

The tour culminates in a grand finale at the end of the year.

Caribbean Airlines station manager in St Lucia Samantha Faucher poses for a photo with her award for Caribbean’s Leading Airline Brand 2023 – Andrea De Silva

The gala is one of the milestone events in the travel industry and is usually attended by key decision-makers, figureheads, influencers and the media. This year the gala was hosted by St Lucia.

St Lucia was also named the Caribbean’s leading honeymoon destination for the 14th time. It also won the title of the Caribbean’s leading adventure tourism destination for the second time and for the first time ever, it was named the Caribbean’s leading nature destination.

Winners from the Caribbean and Americas pose for a photo after the presentation of awards. – Andrea De Silva

“Our receipt of three prestigious accolades adds an extra layer of honour to this occasion. These acknowledgements reinforce our position as a premier global destination and motivate us to continuously deliver unparalleled world-class experiences, spanning adventure, romance, and the marvels of nature,” St Lucia’s Tourism Minister Dr Ernest Hilaire said.