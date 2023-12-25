Trinidad and Tobago welcomes Christmas Day babies

News

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh interacts with Malini Singh’s newborn during his interaction with Christmas Day mothers and their babies on Monday. – Photo by Roger Jacob

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh donned a Santa hat and proffered hampers to bring Christmas cheer to the mothers of newborns at Port of Spain General Hospital (POSGH) and Mount Hope Women’s Hospital, the latter where the country’s first Christmas Day baby was delivered. At Mount Hope, he was accompanied by NCRHA CEO Davlin Thomas and chairman Steve De Las. Deyalsingh also presented chocolates to nurses on duty.

He read aloud to reporters the first five babies born nationwide for Christmas, adding that a mother in Tobago was also expected to deliver during the day. The minister noted a preponderance of boy babies.

“Baby number one, NCRHA, a boy, 12.09 am, seven pounds 13 ounces, mother Camille Diaz.

“Silver place went to La Toya Hernandez at NCRHA again, a boy born at 1.36 am, six pounds seven ounces.

WELCOME, MY LITTLE ONE: A proud Latoya Hernandez with her Christmas Day baby at the Mt Hope Women’s Hospital on Monday. – Photo by Roger Jacob

“Bronze medal went to Danielle Jarvis at South West RHA. A girl! Born at 1.53 am. Six pounds seven ounces.

“Eastern RHA got the fourth, at 2.06 am. A boy again. Six pounds eight ounces. Mummy: Safia Singh.

“NCRHA again – a boy 2.27 am, seven pounds 11 ounces, Daniella Cudjoe.

“Hopefully, Tobago comes in later today.”

Nurses said all NCRHA-born babies had been by natural birth rather than caesarian section.

Diaz, from Aripo, said she had not yet chosen a name for her son. Asked her hoped for her son in life, she said, “I hope it goes good.”

CATCHING KICKS: Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has new mother April St Rose in stitches during his visit on Christmas Day. Photo by Roger Jacob

Deyalsingh asked how it had been. She replied, “Painful.” Diaz said this was her second child.

Asked how she felt to deliver TT’s first Christmas baby, she replied, “I feel good.” Deyalsingh quipped, “She’s lost for words.”

Asked by the minister if she would have any more, the new mum said no, prompting giggles all around.

Hernandez said her newborn son, to be named Elijah, meant she now had one of each gender.

Asked her hopes for her baby in life, Hernandez replied, “Whatever he wants to be, that’s his choose.”

Reporters spoke to April St Rose who had just given birth to her ninth child at POSGH, a baby girl, a mere three hours ago and whom Deyalsingh looked a little tired to talk long. She said she baby had come three weeks early and she was awaiting the father to name her.

Malini Singh was first to give birth at POSGH, a boy six pounds one ounce, born at 3.08 am. She told reporters this was her second baby, after a daughter first.

A HUG FROM TERRENCE: A member of the nursing staff at the Port of Spain General Hospital is hugged by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh during a jovial interaction on Christmas Day. – Photo by Roger Jacob

“They says boys are harder to make, I understand. But as I said I just thank God that we made it through together.”

Asked if her Christmas baby would get one or two sets of gifts as he grows up, she replied, “I think it would be fair to give him two.”

Deyalsingh said his late mother had been a Christmas baby and in commemoration had been named Christine, as he asked Singh if she would choose similarly.

Singh, “Not that I know of. No.” She said no name had yet been chosen.