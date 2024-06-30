Trinidad and Tobago weather warnings upgraded

News

Photo courtesy TT Meteorological Service

The Meteorological Office has issued an orange-level tropical storm warning for Trinidad, an upgrade from its earlier tropical storm watch.

The warning was issued at 7.59 pm, saying a threat was severe and immediate.

Tobago, which is expected to face a greater threat, is under a state of emergency and red-level hurricane warning.

That warnings extend from 8.30 pm on June 30 until 12 pm on July 1.

The Met Service said an update would be issued at 11 pm or earlier if needed.

As of 8pm on June 30, it said, Hurricane Beryl was near 11 degrees N 57 degrees W, approximately 360km east of Tobago, moving west-northwestward near 30km/h.

The release said about Trinidad, “This (upgrade) means there is a higher potential for tropical storm conditions, including sustained winds of 63-118km/h, within the warning areas, within the next 16 hours.”

It said there was “still a medium chance (35-55 per cent) of sustained tropical-storm-force winds affecting Trinidad,” especially northern areas, from early morning on July 1.

In addition, there was a high chance (70 per cent) of hazardous seas with large, battering waves. Seafarers were warned to expect wave heights to increase significantly, “posing a danger to small craft, coastal and offshore activities.” It said strong current and choppy seas would make navigation hazardous. In addition, wind gusts exceeding 55km/h may be experienced ahead of Beryl from tonight. Heavier rainfall and thunderstorm activity are anticipated near midnight.

The office advised people to prepare for the likelihood of tropical storm conditions.

“Have systems in place to protect lives, livelihood and property. Secure loose outdoor objects and livestock,” it said.

“Ensure all marine vessels are properly anchored and secured.”

