Trinidad and Tobago under yellow-level high winds alert

The Met Office has put Trinidad and Tobago under a yellow-level high winds alert set to end on June 25.

In a public notice on June 24, it said the alert began from 10 pm that night and would end at 12 pm the following day.

It said there is a high chance of wind gusts in excess of 55 kilometres per hour overnight, with showers.

“These strong winds may be brief but are capable of displacing unsecured roofs, loose outdoor objects and can even topple trees and weak structures.

“Sea conditions are expected to be additionally agitated with waves reaching above 2.5 m in open waters and choppy in sheltered areas.”

The Met Office advised the public to secure loose outdoor objects and livestock, and said marine interests should exercise extra caution during this period and follow the instruction of lifeguards.

Members of the public can monitor official news sources and weather updates from www.metoffice.gov.tt