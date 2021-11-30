Trinidad and Tobago under adverse-weather yellow alert

News

In this file photo a woman braves heavy rainfall on Queen Street, Port of Spain. The Meteorological Office issued an adverse weather alert for TT on Tuesday- Photo by Angelo Marcelle

After rain over the weekend which led to parts of the country, including Port of Spain, being flooded, comes yet another adverse-weather yellow alert issued by the Met Office.

A press release said the alert will be in effect from 6 pm on Tuesday until 2 pm on Wednesday.

During that time there is a high (70 per cent) chance of brisk, isolated heavy showers or thunderstorms with accompanying gusty winds over 55km/hr.

These gusts, the release said, will be brief but are capable of breaking tree branches, displacing unsecured roofs and loose outdoor objects, and can even topple over unhealthy trees.

Street flooding is also likely in heavy downpours and seas can become additionally agitated in strong winds.

The Met Office said people should secure loose items outdoors and livestock. Small craft operators should be on the alert for above-normal or choppy sea condition in strong winds.

People are also asked to monitor weather conditions and updates from official sources via www.metoffice.gov.tt and www.odpm.gov.tt.