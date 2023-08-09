Trinidad and Tobago Under-15 footballers lose again

Sports

THE Trinidad and Tobago Under-15 footballers fell to their second defeat in as many matches at the 2023 Concacaf Under-15 Championships at the Felix Sanchex Stadium in the Dominican Republic, on Tuesday.

TT lost again 2-1, this time to Puerto Rico. Diego Echevarria gave Puerto Rico the lead in the tenth minute, before Jonathan Mason equalised for TT in the 53rd minute.

Echevarria grabbed the winner when he found the back of the net in the 64th minute.

TT lost their opening match of the tournament 2-1 to Honduras.