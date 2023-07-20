Trinidad and Tobago U19s in a spot of bother against Barbados

Sports

File photo of Andrew Rambaran – Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Trinidad and Tobago U19s remain in a spot of bother heading into day two of the West Indies Rising Stars U19 Men’s Three-Day Championship after Barbados put on a brazen display at the close of play at Park Hill Playing Field in St Vincent on Thursday.

Barbados enter the second day on a comfortable 107/1, in response to TT’s 165 all out, earlier in the day.

Batting first, TT had a good start from their top order as Andrew Rambaran slammed 39 and opener Justin Jagessar, 35. Skipper Rajeev Ramnath scored 31 and Kyle Ramdoo finished unbeaten on 23.

But the last five wickets fell for just 28 runs and scuppered the works of the previous batsmen. Only Vasant Singh (16) got to double figures.

Bowling for Barbados, N Sealy was in top form as he bagged 5/37 and was the main destroyer of TT’s lower order.

In reply, the Bajans looked good at the crease as opener Z Brathwaite scored a well-worked 51 from 62 balls. J Dorne (31 not out) and A Browne (22) are the overnight batsmen and return to the pitch on Friday intent on continuing on.

In other matches, Guyana were decimated and went all out for a low 69 from 35.4 overs against Windward Islands at Arnos Vale Playing Field.

In reply, Windwards also looked shaky but enter day two on 60/5 after 28 overs.

And at Cumberland Playing Field, Jamaica were led to a strong total of 297 courtesy a powerful knock of 97 from J Johnson.

Leewards, in reply, closed the opening day on 25 without loss.

Matches continue on Friday from 10am.