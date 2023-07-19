Trinidad and Tobago to have voting centre for Venezuelan opposition elections

News

716 Venezuelans in TT will be able to vote in the opposition primary elections – Grevic Alvarado

Venezuelans in Trinidad and Tobago will be able to vote in the internal elections of the Venezuelan opposition on October 22.

The arrangement was made by the National Commission of Primaries (CNP in Spanish).

The CNP said in a statement on Monday that 716 Venezuelans in TT had registered online to vote, and this met the minimum number required to have a voting centre.

In these elections, the opposition to the government of Nicolás Maduro will choose its candidate for the presidential elections scheduled for 2024.

The CNP said 311,324 Venezuelan citizens abroad were successfully validated and will be able to vote in the 81 cities around the world designated as voting centres. The US has the highest number of registered overseas voters (64,834). TT ranked 20th.

The 14 opposition candidates registered in these primary elections are organising their teams in each country.

The site for the polling station in TT has not yet been confirmed.

Among the candidates are former parliamentariansCarlos Prósperi, Freddy Superlano, Delsa Solórzano, María Corina Machado, Roberto Enríquez and Tamara Adrián, as well as former state governors Henrique Capriles, Andrés Velásquez and César Pérez Vivas.

Also on the list are former judge Gloria Pinho, farmer Luis Farías, businessman César Almeida and former director of the Venezuelan National Electoral Council Andrés Caleca.