Trinidad and Tobago to get 150,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines from the US

The Pfizer covid19 vaccine loaded into a syringe by a pharmacy technician. AP PHOTO

With Trinidad and Tobago’s current stock of Pfizer vaccines expected to expire at the end of February, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has said the government has secured an additional donation of 150,000 doses from the US government.

He announced this during the weekly Wednesday virtual covid19 briefing.

The vaccines will be delivered in two tranches of 75,000 doses with the first tranche expected to arrive before the month.

“The balance of (Pfizer vaccines) available, as I indicated at a previous press conference, is around 286,000 doses.

“They (the US) would have sent to us about 600,000-plus doses in two tranches of about roughly 300,000, so we have used a significant amount.

“But remember, Pfizer shots, like AstraZeneca shots, traditionally come with short expiry dates.”

With the arrival of more vaccines, Deyalsingh is calling on parents to get their children between 12-18 years old vaccinated.

Of the estimated 90,000 school-aged children who are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, Deyalsingh said 53,423 (59 per cent) have been vaccinated.

Deyalsingh noted, “The authority that donate these doses look at us carefully to make sure we are not wasting doses.

“Now that schools are open, we want to urge parents to bring out your 12-18 (year olds) for another thrust to be vaccinated especially now that they are out to physical school.”

He is also calling on adults to use the incoming doses for their second shots or boosters as needed.