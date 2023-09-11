Trinidad and Tobago stun El Salvador, top Concacaf Nations League group

Sports

Trinidad and Tobago’s Justin Garcia, right, celebrates his goal against El Salvador in a Concacaf Nations League game on Sunday night, at the Nacionel Jorge Magico Gonzalez Stadium, El Salvador. TT’s Duane Muckette, left, and Malcolm Shaw join in the celebrations. – TTFA Media

Trinidad and Tobago’s men’s football team surged to the top of their Concacaf Nations League A group on Sunday night, as they got a hard-fought 3-2 win against El Salvador at the Nacional Jorge Mágico González Stadium in El Salvador.

TT fell behind as early as the 17th minute, as El Salvador defender Eriq Zavaleta headed past goalkeeper Denzil Smith from a set piece.

However, the visitors grabbed a 2-1 lead by the 51st minute after a left-footed blast by Ryan Telfer and a clinical second-half penalty by Malcolm Shaw.

El Salvador mustered another goal from a set piece, as Brayan Gil scored from close range in the 53rd minute when he was left unmarked from a corner.

TT critically got set-piece joy of their own. though, as Defence Force defender Justin “Shiggy” Garcia sent a looping header past goalkeeper Thomas Romero in the 71st minute to seal a dramatic road win for the Soca Warriors.

After two Group A matches, TT sit atop the six-team table with a maximum six points. Panama and Guatemala (both four points) are in second and third spot respectively.

TT will host Guatemala in their next Nations League game at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on October 13.