Trinidad and Tobago students top Cape exams

Seven TT students were among the top ten highest scorers in the biology unit I of the June 2023 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

Erin Quamina of St Joseph’s Convent Port of Spain placed first in the region while Jada Ottley of Bishop Anstey High School placed second. Tying for fourth place were Arun Kavi Ramnarine of Hillview College, and Mark Earl Mahadeo and Sean Aden Sahadath of Presentation College Chaguanas.

Also tied for seventh place were Sudesh Mukesh Ramdath of Naparima College and Erin Newton of St Augustine Girls’ High School.

Aeriel J Alexis of TA Marryshow Community College, Grenada placed third in the region, Dondre Donovan Mcfarlane of Campion College, Jamaica also tied for seventh place, and Giselle Michaila Byfeld of Campion College, Jamaica placed tenth.

The CAPE Merit list, which was released on Tuesday, showed TT students dominating the top ten lists of many subjects including French unit I, communication studies, chemistry unit I, physics unit I, physical education and sport, and Spanish unit I which listed only TT students.

On the Facebook page of the Office of the Prime Minister of TT, the PM congratulated the parents, teachers and students in the biology unit.

“Notwithstanding the acknowledged many challenges, something good is happening in many parts of our education system.

“As we congratulate these successes, we continue to strive to do even better across the wide spectrum of educational opportunities available to our students, teachers, and parents.”

The Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Merit list was also released on Tuesday.