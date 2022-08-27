Trinidad and Tobago sign host contract for Commonwealth Youth Games 2023

Tobago

SIGNED AND SEALED: From left, TT Olympic Committee president Diane Henderson, Sports Minister Shamfa Cudjoe, and Commonwealth Games Federation president Dame Louise Martin show the signed agreement confirming TT as hosts for the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games. The signing ceremony was held on Friday at the National Aquatic Centre, Couva. – Lincoln Holder

The hosting contract for TT’s staging of the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) received the required signatures of approval at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva on Friday.

Signing off on TT’s confirmation as host nation was Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe, Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) president Dame Louise Martin and TT Commonwealth Games Association (CGA) and local Olympic president Diane Henderson.

Martin and Henderson also took a sip from the Quaich; a two-handed silver cup and commemorative symbol passed to the next host nation. The Commonwealth Youth Games will be held from August 4-11.

Over the past few days, Cudjoe and the CGA team, alongside Martin and CGF CEO Katie Sadlier among others, have been visiting sporting venues and hotels throughout TT to decide which events, and how many sporting disciplines, will be facilitated for the games.

So far, only the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Tobago has been confirmed as the host venue for athletics. Cudjoe, a Tobagonian, is also vouching for beach volleyball to be held at Pigeon Point and the triathlon at Buccoo. These, among other sports, are yet to secure confirmed venues.

Cudjoe said the majority of events should be held at facilities in Balmain – the National Aquatic Centre and National Cycling Centre – and in Tobago.

The organising committee will continue discussions with other Commonwealth regions to decide on the sporting disciplines.

Cudjoe also paid tribute to TT Olympic Committee (TTOC) administrators Chanelle Young, Rheeza Grant and Kwanieze John, who worked under the guidance of former TTOC president Brian Lewis, on presenting a successful bid in 2019 for TT’s hosting.

The CYG was initially scheduled to be held here in 2021 but owing to covid19, it was pushed back to 2023.

Martin said, “It was heartbreaking when we had to postpone the 2021 event due to the pandemic. However, we never gave up on our commitment to bring the event to this magical country.

Sports Minister Shamfa Cudjoe, centre, president of the Commonwealth Games Federation Dame Louise Livingstone Martin, right, and TT Olympic Committee president Diane Henderson raise the Quaich, the symbol of the Commonwealth Youth Games, at a ceremony on Friday to sign the contract confirming TT as 2023 hosts. – Lincoln Holder

“This twin-island country will showcase the very best of a youthful Caribbean and Commonwealth sport to the rest of the world. I know the young athletes are happy to have the opportunity to compete in the Caribbean next year.

“Sport is just the beginning and the CYG will be a sporting festival.”

The previous CYG editions were held in Scotland, Australia, India, Isle of Mann, Samoa and Bahamas, respectively.

Henderson said, “The objective remains the same – changing lives for the better. TT will be positively impacted through the engagement of sport and activities with our youth and young people. Through the CYG Trinbago 2023, our vision as it was in 2019 should inspire the empowerment and entrepreneurship of our young people and others.”