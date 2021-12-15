Trinidad and Tobago sees highest daily covid19 death toll – 32

News

Trinidad and Tobago recorded the highest number of deaths in a day on Wednesday, when the Ministry of Health has reported 32 deaths. The highest death toll previously recorded was on November 25 when the ministry reported 31 deaths.

In its 4 pm update, the ministry said there are 706 new cases and 14,583 active cases. Since the virus first arrived in TT in March 2020, 82,563 cases have been reported.

There are 524 patients in hospital and 65,494 patients have recovered. It said 152 patients are in step-down facilities, 55 in state quarantine, and 13,201 in home isolation.

The update said 654,287 people are partially vaccinated with the first of a two-dose regimen.

In all 610,475 people have been given their second dose, 46,451 have been administered a single-dose regimen and 656,926 have completed their vaccination regimen.

It also said 46,602 people have received an additional primary dose and booster.

The update said 88.1 per cent of patients in the parallel healthcare system are not fully vaccinated, amounting to 7,540 of 8,555 people.

The update reflects samples taken between December 11 and 14 and not the last 24 hours.