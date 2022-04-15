Trinidad and Tobago seeks to boost non-energy trade with Spain

News

Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon

Minister of Trade and Industry, Paula Gopee-Scoon met with Ambassador of Spain, Fernando Nogales to discuss the strengthening between both countries in trade and investments within the non-energy sector.

They met at Gopee-Scoon’s Port of Spain office yesterday where she said since most of Trinidad and Tobago’s exports to Spain are mostly energy products. She hopes to be given the opportunity to encourage more exporting of non-energy products and both have agreed to work together to make this come to fruition.

During their discussion the Trade Mission with Spain came up in which Trinidad and Tobago will try to expand the products traded. According to Minister Gopee-Scoon, Spain ranks within the top 10 countries Trinidad and Tobago exports to. The value of exports to Spain is set at TT$1.25 billion which is higher than 2020’s value which was TT$990 million.

The imports from Spain to Trinidad and Tobago are valued at TT$284 million and these products are iron/steel equipment, medication, ceramic tiles and virgin olive oil.

Other sectors of interest that came up in Gopee-Scoon’s and Nogales’ discussions were agriculture and agro-processing, manufacturing, tourism, creative industries and maritime services which consist of ship repair, dry docking, financial services, logistics and distribution.