Trinidad and Tobago secure men’s 4x100m relay silver; Jereem gets pan wish

Sports

Men’s 200 metres gold medallist Jerome Richards, centre, of Trinidad and Tobago, stands with silver medallist Zharnel Hughes of England, left, and bronze medallist Joseph Paul Amoah of Ghana on the podium, in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, on Sunday. (AP PHOTO)

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago quartet of Jerod Elcock, Eric Harrison jnr, Kion Benjamin and Kyle Greaux secured silver in the men’s 4×100-metre relay on Sunday morning, on the final day of competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

The TT team, who were drawn in lane five, clocked a season’s best time of 38.70 seconds to finish second. Hosts England copped gold in 38.35 and Nigeria took bronze in 38.81.

Guyana placed fourth in 40.05, followed by St Lucia (40.17), Gambia (40.18) and Singapore (40.24).

The Trinidad and Tobago men’s 4×100-metre relay team at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, which included Kyle Greaux (left), Eric Harrison jnr (second from left), coach Keston Bledman (third from left), Jerod Elcock (third from right) and Kion Benjamin (second from right). PHOTO COURTESY TT OLYMPIC COMMITTEE

TT now have a haul of five medals at the Games – two gold, two silver and a bronze.

Earlier on the day, Jereem Richards, who won his second consecutive Commonwealth Games 200-metre gold, got his wish that the national anthem was played by a steel pannist, during the medal ceremony.

On Saturday, Richards triumphed in the half-lap final, in 19.80 seconds, which were both a Games record and a personal best time.

In other track and field action on Sunday morning, TT failed to medal in the men’s triple jump and the women’s one-lap relay.

Kelsey Daniel was ninth in the triple jump, with a best effort of 15.95 metres.

It was a one-two for India, with Eldhose Paul taking gold with a leap of 17.03m, edging countryman Abdulla Abookacker Narangolintevid (17.02), while Bermuda’s Jah-Nhai Perinchief (16.92) took bronze.

The TT women’s 4x100m relay foursome of Khalifa St Fort, Michelle-Lee Ahye, Mauricia Prieto and Leah Bertrand, finished sixth in a time of 43.86 seconds.

Nigeria got gold in 42.10 seconds, ahead of England (42.41), Jamaica (43.08), Australia (43.16) and India (43.81).

Cyclist Teniel Campbell placed sixth in the women’s road race, trailing Australia’s Georgia Baker, Scotland’s Neah Evans, Australia’s Sarah Roy, Namibia’s Vera Looser and Canada’s Maggie Coles-Lyster.

TT will be seeking additional medals on the final evening of competition, on Sunday afternoon (TT time).

Tyra Gittens will feature in the women’s long jump from 2.05 pm, double Olympic medallist Keshorn Walcott will line up in the men’s javelin from 2.40 pm and the men’s mile (4x400m) relay team will compete in the final from 3.30 pm.