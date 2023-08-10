Trinidad and Tobago Scouts in good spirits in South Korea

News

Members of the TT Scouts Association. – Sureash Cholai

The 30 members of the TT Scout Association in South Korea reportedly remain in good spirits as the World Scout Jamboree continues.

The contingent, along with the 40,000 scouts and volunteers attending the jamboree, were moved to the Yonsei Songdo University in Seoul to avoid the effects of Typhoon Khanun, which was threatening their campsite at SaeManGeum.

In a post on the association’s Facebook page on Wednesday, scout commissioner Mark John said the group went exploring.

“We are the Jamboree on the Streets, after being evacuated safely to Yonsei Songdo University we decided to take a tour of the downtown district. We continue to participate with our fellow scouts in the 25th World Scout Jamboree 2023 program(me).”

He also posted a video of the contingent celebrating with other scouts.

“The scene was jubilant as we celebrated not only the lasting friendships that we made but the survival unscathed from the threat of Typhoon Khanun.”

The World Organisation of the Scout Movement said the move took place on Tuesday, calling it the first ever travelling jamboree. It said while on the move, the scouts took part in activities such as visiting temples, trying K-Pop dance, joining traditional tea ceremonies, getting into nature, archery, visiting museums, and others.

Newsday was unable to contact John up to press time owing to the 13-hour time difference between the two countries.

Typhoon Khunan affected southern regions of Japan and South Korea, with at least one person dying before it weakened. Before this, South Korea was experiencing a massive heatwave.