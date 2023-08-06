Trinidad and Tobago scouts doing well despite heat wave in South Korea

News

Attendees at the World Scout Jamboree rest in the shade at a scout camp site Buan, South Korea. AP PHOTO –

The 30 members of the TT Scout Association attending the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea are doing well, according to National Scout Commissioner Mark John, even as the country is going through a record heat wave.

Speaking on i95.5 FM on Saturday, John said the troupe was enjoying themselves despite the heat.

“They spent the evening entertaining members of the Jamboree, with our young people playing pan and singing calypso and soca songs. At this point in time we have no plans to remove our contingent from the Jamboree site as has been done with some of the larger contingent members. We are monitoring the situation so far and if the situation changes, we will make whatever necessary arrangements that need to be made to ensure the safety of everyone involved.”

In a post of the association’s Facebook page earlier on Saturday, John said the South Korean organising committee and the World Organization of the Scout Movement were working alongside the South Korean prime minister, government and the private sector.

He said they had allocated resources such as cold water, ice, ice creams, and popsicles to ensure that the participants are not excessively uncomfortable. They had also provided air-conditioned buses and arranged more shaded areas to ensure the health and wealth being of the Jamboree participants.

“Notwithstanding these resources, our young people have proven to uphold the values of resilience and thriving through difficulties. We remain committed to not only the values of the Scout Movement but also to the training we have received as scouts participating in our camping program and activities at our Troop meetings at home.

“They are participating in many activities, which will ultimately help to create wonderful memories and lasting friendships. They are especially looking forward to participating in the many unique aspects of South Korean culture.”

The BBC reported on Saturday that hundreds had fallen ill at the jamboree, which is attended by more than 40,000 young people from around the world, amid 35 degrees Celsius heat. The UK delegation had moved into hotels, while the US and Singaporean delegations were pulling its members out of the event.

South Korea’s government said it was sending 60 more medics and 700 service workers to maintain the toilets and showers, with many countries staying at the site for the next week.