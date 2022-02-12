Trinidad and Tobago Red Force escape with victory over Scorpions

Sports

In this photo taken, on Wednesday, TT Red Force players celebrate the dismissal of Jamaican Scorpions’ Leroy Lugg, during Day 1 of the CWI Regional Four-Day Championship match, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. Red Force won the match by three wickets, on the final day, on Saturday, – Lincoln Holder

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO RED Force escaped with a three-wicket win over Jamaica Scorpions on the final day of their round one West Indies Four-Day Championship clash at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Saturday.

Chasing 81 for victory the Red Force turned the match into an exciting contest losing wickets in quick succession.

Red Force were cruising on 34 without loss after starting the final day on 22 without loss.

However, Scorpions never gave up taking six wickets for 26 runs to leave the match interestingly poised with Red Force 60/6.

It then became 69/7, but Red Force captain Imran Khan and Anderson Phillip avoided any further drama guiding the home team to 81/7 to prevail by three wickets.

Opener Keagan Simmons struck 38 and Khan ended on 12 not out. They were the only two batsmen to reach double figures.

Spinner Jamie Merchant caused the most damage for Scorpions taking 3/18 in 10.4 overs.

Fast bowler Marquino Mindley was unplayable only conceding three runs in eight overs while snatching two wickets and left-arm spinner Harty also kept Scorpions in the contest with 2/21 in nine overs.

Red Force will play Windward Islands Volcanoes in round two from Tuesday at Brian Lara Cricket Academy at 10 am.

SUMMARISED SCORES

JAMAICA SCORPIONS 141 – Jermaine Blackwood 44, John Campbell 25; Bryan Charles 6/48, Jayden Seales 2/17 and 212 – John Campbell 45, Derval Green 41 not out; Anderson Phillip 5/82, Imran Khan 3/46, B Charles 2/49 vs TT RED FORCE 273 – Yannic Cariah 72, Isaiah Rajah 65; Marquino Mindley 5/70, Nicholson Gordon 4/65 and 81/7 – Keagan Simmons 38; Jamie Merchant 3/18, Marquino Mindley 2/3, Patrick Harty 2/21. Red Force won by three wickets