Trinidad and Tobago records second highest covid19 daily case numbers – 881

Image courtesy CDC

The number of active cases of covid19 continues to climb, now standing at 13,321.

The recorded figure of 881 new cases on Wednesday is the second highest thus far in the pandemic period. The new cases were from samples taken between Sunday to Tuesday.

The death toll is now 2,320 with 17 deaths recorded between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The highest recorded number of daily covid19 cases was 984 on Saturday.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update on Wednesday said the people who died were eight elderly men, seven elderly women, one middle-aged man, and one middle-aged woman. It said 12 of these people had multiple comorbidities, including a mix of diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, cancer, lung disease, and a history of strokes. Three people had one of the aforementioned medical conditions, while two people had no known medical conditions.

There are 516 patients in hospital. Of these, there are 91 people at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with 24 in the intensive care unit and 22 in the high dependency unit. There are 65 people at the Caura Hospital, 50 at the Augustus Long Hospital, 46 at the St Ann’s Hospital, 66 at the Arima General Hospital, 89 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 56 at the St James Medical Complex, 46 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and seven at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 135 patients in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 30 at UWI Debe, 31 at UTT Valsayn, 30 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 28 at the Port of Spain field hospital, eight at the Couva Field Hospital, eight at the Tacarigua Facility, and none in Tobago.

There are 99 people in state quarantine facilities, and 11,699 people in home self-isolation. There are 465 recovered community cases and 470 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The ministry said that 89.0 per cent or 6,789 of 7,626 patients in the parallel healthcare system were unvaccinated, based on data from July 22 to November 24.

The update said the total number of people vaccinated with their first dose of a two-dose regime was 650,888. Of these, 120,100 took the AstraZeneca vaccine, 414,420 took the Sinopharm vaccine, and 116,368 took the Pfizer vaccine.

The number of people vaccinated with their second dose was 605,916, while the number of people vaccinated with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 45,219. There are 651,135 people who have been fully vaccinated out of an eligible 1.1 million people. A total of 36,438 people have received an additional primary dose.

The number of people tested in both public and private facilities is 467,729, of which 203,255 were done at private facilities.