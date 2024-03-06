Trinidad and Tobago Music Festival Photo Gallery

News

Anstey Memorial Girls Anglican School performing in the primary school folk song choirs 13 and under category at the TT Music festival at Naparima Bowl, San Fernando on March 4. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE Trinidad and Tobago Music Festival sees youths from schools across the country compete in various vocal and instrumental categories. The festival which commenced on February 18, runs until March 17 and has seen an outpouring of talent so far with participants aged seven to 19. The showing has been a positive display of Trinidad and Tobago’s young musical talent, wowing both the judges and the audience.

Here are the 2024 Music Festival awards to date.

Andelle Balwah performing in the Steelpan solo 19 years and under category at the TT Music festival at Naparima Bowl, San Fernando on March 4. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

Presentation College and St Joseph’s Convent San Fernando choir performing in the Junior choirs 19 years and under mixed voices category at the TT Music festival at Naparima Bowl, San Fernando on March 4. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

St Joseph’s convent San Fernando choir performing in the Junior folk song choirs 19 years and under category at the TT Music Festival at Naparima Bowl, San Fernando on March 4. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

Kira Ali sings On the Good Ship Lollipop in the Girls’ Vocal Solo, 7-10 years semifinal, at the TT Music Festival, held at Naparima Bowl, San Fernando on March 5. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Elizabeth Waldron performs Everytime Ah Pass in the Folk Song Solo (Upper Voice) category, at the TT Music Festival, held at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s on February 26. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

St Gabriels Girls RC school folk choir performing in the primary school folk song choirs 13 and under category at the TT Music Festival held at Naparima Bowl, San Fernando on March 4. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

Anisa Charles performs Murder in the Market in the Folk Song Solo (Upper Voice) category, at the TT Music Festival, at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s on February 26. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Mark Burroughs plays Perpetual Motion in the Steelpan Ensemble category, at the TT Music Festival, at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s on February 26. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Kayden Hun plays in the Steelpan Ensemble category, at the TT Music Festival, at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s on February 26. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Olivia Diaz and Hailey Edwards of St Joseph’s College, Port of Spain, sing at the TT Music Festival, in the Girls Vocal Duet 13-15 years at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s on February 21. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Suri Rajkumar and Nasya Henry of St Joseph’s College, Port of Spain, sing their way to second place at the TT Music Festival, in the Girls Vocal Duet 13-15 years at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s on February 21. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Gabriel Marin of Fatima College, sings his way to 2nd place at the TT Music Festival, in the Boys Vocal Solo, 16-19 years at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s on February 21. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Deneisha Dempster and Cydnee Cooper sing their way to first place at the TT Music Festival, in the Girls Vocal Duet 13-15 years at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s on February 21. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Jeremy Green tops the Under-19 Steelpan Solos playing Jit Samaroo’s Pan Parranda at the TT Music Festival, Naparima Bowl, San Fernando, on March 4. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

Naparima Girls High school folk choir performing in the Junior folk song choirs 19 years and under category at the TT Music Festival at Naparima Bowl, San Fernando on March 4. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

Janelle Ross performs her way into first place in the Folk Song Solo Upper Voice) category, at the TT Music Festival, at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s on February 26. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Afisha Samuel performs Evening Time in the Folk Song Solo (Upper Voice) category, at the TT Music Festival, at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s on February 26. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Makayla Celestine plays in the Steelpan Ensemble category, at the TT Music Festival at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s on February 26. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Marley Persad and Xaiya Garcia Morris of St Joseph’s College, Port of Spain, sing their way to third place at the TT Music Festival, in the Girls Vocal Duet 13-15 years at Queen’s Hall St Ann’s on February 21. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

TT Music Festival adjudicator Nadine Gonzales, give pointers to eventual winner of the Boys 13-15 Carols winner Che De Leon of St Francis Boys College, at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s on February 21. The judge gave similar feedback to all the other contestants in the category. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Liam Gooding of Fatima College, sings his way to first place at the TT Music Festival, in the Boys Vocal Solo, 16-19 years at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s on February 21. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Rolando Nurse of Fatima College, sings his way to third place at the TT Music Festival, in the Boys Vocal Solo, 16-19 years at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s on February 21. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Results

Best Junior Choir Under 19 – Fatima College

Best Junior Choir Under 15 – Belmont St Francis Girls’ RC School

Best Girl Vocal Duet 16 – 19 Years – St. Joseph’s Convent POS

Best Girl Vocal Duet Under 12 – Belmont St Francis Girls’ RC School

Best Girls Duet 13 – 15 – Mac Kenzie Roberts and Arianna Reefer

Junior Steelband Ensemble Under 19 – bp Renegades Youth Steel Orchestra

Best Calypso Choir Under 19 – Belmont St Francis Girls’ RC School

Junior Parang Ensemble Under 19 – Bishop Anstey High School

Solo Vocals 13 – 15 – Joint win: Cheyenne Pollard and Veronica Sealey

Calypso Solo Under 19 – Gianna Griffith of St Joseph Convent San Fernando

Folk Song Solo Under 19 – Josiah Pierre

Steelpan Solo Under 19 – Jeremy Green

Folk Choir Under 19 – Naparima Girls School San Fernando

Mixed Voice Choir Under 19 – Presentation College San Fernando