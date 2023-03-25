Trinidad and Tobago men miss medal at Caribbean Table Tennis Championship

Sports

TT’s table tennis men (from left) Derron Douglas, Aaron Wilson and Yuvraaj Dookram. –

Trinidad and Tobago men’s table tennis team fell short of a semi-final spot at the 63rd Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Federation (CRTTF) Championships at the National Indoor Gymnasium, Guyana.

TT went under to Barbados 3-1 in the quarter-final to miss out on a guaranteed medal.

TT’s Aaron Wilson and Derron Douglas won the first match against Marcus Smith and Mark Dowell 3-1 (13:11; 7:11; 8:11; 2:11) but fell short in the singles.

Tyrese Knight defeated Yuvraaj Dookram 3-1 (9:11; 11:2; 11:7; 13:11), before Dowell surprised Wilson 3-1 (11:6; 11:9; 2:11; 12:10). Knight sealed a 3-0 victory (11:5; 12:10; 11:6) against Douglas to end the contest.

Barbados will face favourites Cuba in the semifinals on Saturday at 11am. This was the last chance for the TT contingent to secure a medal at the Championships.

In the group stage, TT men were competitive but went under to Dominican Republic 3-0 on Thursday, but rebounded with a 3-1 win over St Lucia on the next day to finish second in the group and qualify for the quarter-final round.

TT women were drawn in a tough group against Cuba and Dominican Republic. The women were defeated by Dominican Republic 3-0. Imani Edwards-Taylor/ Priyanka Khellawan were defeated 3-0 (3:11; 2:11; 8:11) by Idalys Lovet/Lizdainet Rodriguez.

Dominican Republic’s Estela Crespo won 3-1 against Chloe Fraser (11:5; 10:12; 11:6; 11:9). Then Rodriguez wrapped up the match with 3-0 sweeping of Khellawan 3-0 (11:6; 11:6; 11:3).

In the single events, the four TT players bowed out in the round of 16.

In the previous round, Aaron Wilson defeated St Lucian Dawitt Nurse 4-0 (11:5; 11:1; 11:4; 11:6). However, the Carenage Blasters player was then ousted by Barbadian Tyres Knight 4-0 (6:11; 4:11; 7:11; 8:11).

Tobagonian Derron Douglas was made to work to overcome Barbadian Marcus Smith 4-3 (8:11; 11:2; 11:7; 9:11; 11:4; 9:11; 11:7), but the US-based athlete was then outclassed 4-0 (6:11; 11:13; 9:11; 9:11) by Puerto Rican Oscar Birriel.

France-based Chloe Fraser was defeated 4-0 (11:7; 11:6; 11:5; 11:6) by the eventual women’s singles winner Cuban Daniela Carrazana Fonseca. Priyanka Khellawan had a commendable performance against the silver medallist in the event, Dominican Republic’s Shary Munoz. The 17 year old went under 4-2 (11:9; 3:11; 14:12; 6:11; 4:11; 2:11).