Trinidad and Tobago make winning start to ITF/COTECC U12 tennis

Sports

File photo.

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s two boys’ teams notched opening round-robin victories at the International Tennis Federation/Central America and Caribbean Tennis Confederation (ITF/COTECC) Sub-Region Four Under-12 Tennis Tournament which served off, at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua on Sunday.

Against Grenada in Group A on court seven, TT’s second team swept the visitors 3-0. Oliver Harragin defeated Jayden Bristol 6-4, 7-6(7) in the first singles tie followed by Jack Brown’s 7-6(4), 7-5 victory over Anthony Frank.

The TT pair then crushed the Grenadian duo 6-0, 6-0 in the lone doubles tie to secure a flawless first-round triumph.

And in Group B, TT’s first team won their match against Antigua 2-0, with the doubles yet to play. Nirav Dougdeen lost his opening singles set 2-6 against Giovanni Quinn but rebounded nicely to claim the next two sets 6-3, 6-1.

Additionally, Josiah Hills secured the second singles win as he beat Niike Hughes 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. Dougdeen and Hills were scheduled to meet Quinn and Hughes in the doubles match on Monday.

Other boys’ matches in Group A saw Barbados drub St Lucia 3-0 while US Virgin Islands crushed Suriname by the same result in Group B.

In the girls’ division, TT’s first team defeated its second team 2-1. Makeda Bain emerged 6-2, 7-5 victor over Madison Khan and then teamed up with Abba Campbell-Smith to win the doubles 6-2, 6-1 over Barbados drub St Lucia 3-0, an and Lily Mohammed.

Mohammed secured the second team’s lone match win by getting past Campbell-Smith 6-2, 6-1.

In the other girls’ match, Suriname defeated St Lucia 2-1.

Matches continue daily at the tennis centre.