Trinidad and Tobago judge shortlisted for CCJ bench

Caribbean Court of Justice in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

A judge from Trinidad and Tobago has been shortlisted for a vacant post at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), a release from the Regional Judicial and Legal Services Commission (RJLSC) said on June 27.

The TT judge is one of four judges shortlisted.

In giving an update on the recruitment exercise for a vacancy for a judge at the CCJ, the RJLSC said the shortlisting exercise was successfully concluded on March 1.

“The call for applications attracted interest from highly qualified legal professionals from across the Commonwealth.

“Applications were received from nationals of The Bahamas, Great Britain, Canada, Nigeria, Dominica, Jamaica, Sri Lanka, Suriname, and TT.”

The RJLSC said of the 12 applications received, four candidates – three females and one male – had been shortlisted for further consideration.

“These candidates are from TT, Jamaica, Suriname, and Canada.”

The release said the selection process comprised phases which included written submissions from the shortlisted candidates.Interviews are expected to be done on June 29, the release said.

“It is hoped that the selected judge will be able to take up duties when the court embarks on a new court term in October.

“The RJLSC expresses its appreciation to all applicants for their keen interest in contributing to the advancement of the Caribbean Community and Caribbean jurisprudence.”