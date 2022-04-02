Trinidad and Tobago ID cards lapse

News

In this January 2021 file photo members of the public use a Sunday opening of the Elections and Boundaries Commission head office on Frederick Street, Port of Spain to renew their national identification cards. – PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

AN unknown number of TT national identification cards would have lapsed on Friday, after a previous extension to their life ran out.

No further extension has been granted to the validity of TT ID cards which had previously expired or been close to expiration, the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) told Newsday on Friday.

Previously on January 10, the EBC had said cards “which are currently expired or due to expire will now be valid until March 31.”

With that deadline having occurred on Friday, and with renewals taking six to eight weeks amid a backlog of applications according to reliable reports, Newsday asked the EBC if it would grant a further extension to the cards’ validity to facilitate nationals travelling between Trinidad and Tobago at Easter.

The EBC said no, in its reply.

“The commission is not considering a further extension to the validity of expired identification cards at this time. All EBC offices are open to the public, albeit by appointment. The EBC recently concluded in March, a three-month facility for renewal of ID cards whereby our offices were open on Saturdays to facilitate identification card renewals by appointment.

“The commission will also be establishing temporary registration offices in areas where it has seen the greatest/highest demand for appointments. Details of this upcoming initiative will be shared with the public imminently.”