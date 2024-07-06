Trinidad and Tobago hurricane supplies reach Grenada, St Vincent

News

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan, Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne and Paula Gopee-Scoon, Minister of Trade and Industry, at the loading of the Galleons Passage at the GSS Ferry Jetty, Port of Spain on July 5. The cargo vessel departed at 1 am on July 6 for Grenada to deliver relief supplies. –

THE Prime Minister on July 6 said that hurricane relief supplies from Trinidad and Tobago arrived in Grenada at dawn that day.

A video and several photos were shared in two posts on his Facebook page.

Dr Rowley said, “Hurricane relief supplies for Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines. Loaded on the TT vessel Galleons Passage which offloaded in Grenada at dawn today.”

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon, and Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne have been providing updates on Trinidad and Tobago’s charitable work for its neighbours via their respective ministries and social media sites.

On July 5 the three ministers oversaw the the loading of the Galleons Passage at the GSS Ferry Jetty, Port of Spain.

A forklift operator loads construction blocks on to the Galleons Passage before its departure for Grenada. – Photo courtesy MOWT

The ship was scheduled to depart for Grenada at 1 am on July 6 “to deliver a wide array of another shipment of vital supplies including building and roofing materials, tarpaulin, medical supplies and food and nutrition items.”

“In the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago has donated critical supplies to assist the hurricane victims of Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines. As a nation, Trinidad and Tobago continues to provide assistance in the ongoing recovery efforts from the impact of Hurricane Beryl,” the Ministry of Works and Transport said.

This was the third shipment of supplies since the hurricane hit the southern Caribbean on July 1.

On July 2 and 3 shipments of supplies, including food, water, hygiene products, medical and healthcare items, construction materials, mattresses and generators, were dispatched.