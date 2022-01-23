Trinidad and Tobago hockey women fall 13-0 to Canada

Sports

Trinidad and Tobago’s Felicia King (R) amd Canada’s Jordyn Faiczak vie for possession during the Pan American Cup match, on Sunday , in Santiago, Chile. – via Pan American Hockey Federation

THE Trinidad and Tobago women’s hockey team fell to another heavy defeat at the 2022 Pan American Cup in Santiago, Chile, on Sunday.

TT lost 13-0 to Canada.

TT lost their opening match of the tournament on Wednesday 16-0 to the US.

TT rebounded on Friday with a 2-0 win over Peru with goals from Kaitlyn Olton and Felicia King.

Canada dominated the match from the opening whistle. Madison Thompson and Thora Rae both scored two goals in the opening 20 minutes.

Elise Wong opened the scoring in the sixth minute before Thompson scored in the seventh and 11th minute. Karli Johansen got her name on the score sheet in the 17th minute and then Rae scored twice in the space of three minutes (18th and 20th minute) to give Canada a 6-0 lead.

A goal apiece from Madeline Secco (24th), Natalie Sourisseau (26th), Brienne Stairs (30th) and Sara McManus (34th) made it 10-0 for Canada.

Thompson completed her hat-trick with a goal in the 39th minute.

The goals dried up in the latter stages of the match, but Canada were still able to score two more goals.

Anna Mollenhauer scored in the 55th minute and Rae became the second player to net a hat-trick on the day with a goal in the 60th minute.

TT finished third in Group B and will play the second-place finisher in Group A at 3 pm on Tuesday for a place in the semifinal. The top three teams will qualify for the 2022 Women’s Hockey World Cup.

The TT men’s team will play Canada in Group B of the men’s tournament at 1 pm, on Monday. TT lost their first two matches and need a victory to keep their chances alive of progressing past the group phase.