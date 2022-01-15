Trinidad and Tobago hockey teams receive $1.6m from Sport Ministry

Sports

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe – David Reid

THE MINISTRY of Sport and Community Development disbursed over $1.6 million in financial support to the Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board to assist with the participation of the men’s and women’s hockey teams in the 2022 Senior Pan American Cup in Santiago, Chile.

The tournament will be contested from January 19-30.

A media release on Friday said, “Shamfa Cudjoe, Minister of Sport and Community Development reaffirms that the Government of TT continues to invest in sport and our athletes despite our difficult economic times due to the global impact of the covid19 pandemic.”

The TT men’s team are in Group B, along with Canada, Mexico and the United States, while hosts Chile will be joined by Argentina, Brazil and Peru in Group A.

TT will face the US on Thursday, Mexico on January 22 and Canada on January 24. The finalists in the men’s competition qualify for the 2023 Hockey World Cup in India.

The TT women are drawn in Group B, along with the US, Peru and Canada. Argentina, Uruguay and Chile are in Pool A.

TT will play the US on Wednesday, Peru on January 21 and Canada on January 23. The top three women’s teams will book a spot at the World Cup.