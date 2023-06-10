Trinidad and Tobago hockey men book World Cup spot

Sports

THE TT men’s hockey team sealed a spot at the 2024 Hockey 5s World Cup in Oman with a resounding win over Jamaica in the semi-finals of the Hockey 5s Pan American Cup in Kingston, Jamaica on Friday.

Teague Marcano continued his brilliance scoring five goals to lead TT to a 9-2 win over Jamaica. Akim Toussaint found the back of the net twice and the pair of Shawn Phillip and Mickell Pierre scored one goal apiece.

Nickoy Stephenson scored both goals for Jamaica.

The top three men’s and women’s teams in the Pan Am Cup will advance to the world cup. TT men will play the US in the final at 7.15 pm on Sunday.