Trinidad and Tobago hits 2,134 covid19 fatalities: 19 more deaths, 462 cases

News

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health has recorded another 19 covid19 deaths, reaching a total of 2,134 on Monday, with 462 new cases also reported.

Its 4 pm update said there are 10,558 active cases.

The data reported reflects samples taken between November 26 and 28.

It said there have been 70,598 cases since the virus arrived in TT in March 2020.

To date 57,906 patients have recovered and at present 527 are in hospital.

It said 174 are in step-down facilities, 76 in state quarantine, and 9,395 in self-isolation.

It said the number of people vaccinated with the first dose of a two-dose regime is 643,911; 599,265 people have been vaccinated with their second dose, with 42,840 given a single-dose regimen, while 642,105 are fully vaccinated.

It also said 22,010 people have received an additional primary dose.

The update said the percentage of patients in the parallel healthcare system who are not fully vaccinated is 90.9 per cent, which is 5,726 of 6,302.