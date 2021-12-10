Trinidad and Tobago has 852,843 covid19 vaccine doses in hand

News

A man receives his third shot of the Sinopharm vaccine at the Courts Megastore compound. – SUREASH CHOLAI

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said as of Friday, TT had 852,843 doses of three different covid19 vaccines on hand.

He was responding to a question from Fyzabad MP Dr Lackram Bodoe in Parliament.

“As of December 10, 2021, the total number of vaccine doses by brand currently at TT’s central storage facilities are: Sinopharm 301,144, J&J 189,035; and Pfizer 362,664, for a total of 852,843 doses.

“The expiration dates of these vaccines are; Sinopharm, July 13, 2023, and September 13, 2023; J&J May 5, 2023 and July 31, 2023; and Pfizer, February 28, 2022.”

Asked when the details of the booster programme would be announced, Deyalsingh said he had said last Monday that the details would be announced within two weeks.

“And we intend to stick to that schedule. Two weeks will expire this Monday, so you can look out for it very soon.”

Deyalsingh said once approval for the use of vaccines by five-11-year-olds was granted by the WHO, the government would put measures in place to move forward with vaccinating that segment of the population.

The second of two shipments of the 304,200 doses of the Pfizer covid19 vaccine donated to TT by the US arrived at Piarco Airport on Friday. The donation represents the second tranche of a total of 907,920 doses the US is donating to TT.

TT received an initial donation of 305,370 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in August and the first shipment of the second tranche was received on Thursday.

Labour Minister Stephen Mc Clashie said Cabinet was still considering recommendations by the industrial relations advisory committee about a workplace vaccination policy, as there are a number of international relations and legal considerations involved. He said when these deliberations were concluded, the policy would be brought to the public.