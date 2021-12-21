Trinidad and Tobago Football Association to host U17, U20 female trials

Tobago

An aerial photograph of the Dwight Yorke Stadium, at Scarborough, Tobago. – Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

THE Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) is working towards bolstering its pool of young female players.

On Wednesday, the association stages open try-outs for girls for the national Under-17 and Under-20 team selection at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Tobago and the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on December 22.

These sessions continue at both venues on December 29 and 30. Players for the women’s Under-20 trials must have been born on or after January 1, 2002 and players for the Under-17 on or after January 1, 2005.

The U17 sessions will run from 11am-2pm and the U20s from 2pm-5pm each day. Registration for U17s is from 10.45am-11.45am and the U20s register between 1.45pm-2.45pm.

Allrgose interested in attending the sessions must register by logging on to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfR05TJf2hlY281vsrV0bFWEBj_VhpWEmCqfE1_Y7ts5juquQ/viewform.

A statement issued by the TTFA said, “Players are advised to submit all relevant medical information (injuries, asthmatic status, etc) prior to these screenings.

“Submission of a medical assessment report is also encouraged to ensure that the player is cleared to partake in any physical training.

“Players are also requested to attend the sessions with one red and one white jersey, black shorts, red socks, shin guards and boots.

“Parents or accompanying guests will not be allowed into the venues in accordance with the covid19 regulations at all national stadia.”