Trinidad and Tobago covid19 deaths cross 4,000

News

Image courtesy CDC

The covid19 virus has claimed over 4,000 lives since the Ministry of Health recorded the country’s first death in March 2020.

On Monday the ministry said two men – one middle-aged and the other elderly, both with multiple comorbidities – are the latest fatalities.

Though deaths continue to increase slowly, covid19 cases and the daily death toll have been in consistent decline. The country recorded 73 more cases from samples taken on June 25 and 26.

Active cases have dropped to 6, 744.

Since the ministry detected its first covid19 case 166,785 people tested positive for the virus. Of these, 4,004 peoplehave died and 156,037 patients recovered and were discharged.

The ministry said a total of 6,624 people are in home isolation

There are 119 patients in hospital receiving treatment – four in ICU and one person in the high dependency unit.

There is one person in state quarantine and step-down facilities remain empty.

A total of 770,727 samples have been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency, UWI, the Tobago Regional Health Authority and other local testing sites.

Over a year since the launch of the national vaccination programme, 713,856 people have taken a covid19 vaccine and 164,841 people have had a booster shot.