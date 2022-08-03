Trinidad and Tobago Chinese associations condemn Pelosi

News

Several Local Chinese associations stood in solidarity with China as it spoke out against US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan on August 2.

In a statement to the media on Tuesday, the TT China Society, Fui Toong On Association, Sun Wai Association, Chung Shan Association, Enping Association and the TT Association for the Peaceful Reunification of China condemned Pelosi’s visit.

“Pelosi is the third-highest ranking official in the US Government. Her visit to Taiwan seriously violates the one-China principle that the US has pursued since the establishment of diplomatic relations with China, consciously sends a wrong signal to the ‘Taiwan Independence’ separatist forces and seriously undermines the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

The release said Taiwan has been a part of China since ancient times.

“It is the common aspiration of Chinese at home and abroad to realise the reunification of the motherland,” the release said. “The 1.4 billion sons and daughters of the Chinese nation will never allow the ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces to separate Taiwan from China in any name or in any way.”

The associations reiterated in the release that China and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army had the capacity to defend its borders. They urged the US Government to abide by the one-China principle.

The Chinese Embassy commended TT for its friendly policy toward China in a media release.

“Since China and Trinidad and Tobago established diplomatic ties 48 years ago, the two countries have always been committed to equality, mutual respect, mutual trust, mutual benefit and win-win co-operation.

“China stands ready to continue to work with TT to support each other’s core interests and major concerns and push for greater development of the bilateral comprehensive co-operative partnership. We are confident that the government and people of TT will continue to support China’s just position.”

A release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China warned the US against continued attempts to undermine the one-China policy.

“The Taiwan authorities have kept seeking US support for their independence agenda. They refuse to recognise the 1992 Consensus. The US for its part has been attempting to use Taiwan to contain China. These moves are very dangerous. Those who play with fire will perish by it,” the release said.