Trinidad and Tobago Chamber: Panday a formidable figure in history

Former prime minister Basdeo Panday. – File photo by Sureash Cholai

The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce hailed Basedo Panday as a formidable figure in TT’s history.

“From his early days in the labour movement to becoming the fifth Prime Minister in 1995, he passionately fought for causes he believed in, leaving a legacy that transcends political boundaries. His advocacy for Constitutional Reform, commitment to industrial peace, and initiatives in education, ensuring secondary school access and promoting tertiary education, showcase his far-reaching influence,” the chamber said in a release.

It added that Panday’s legacy as a statesman and a patriot will long be remembered.