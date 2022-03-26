Trinidad and Tobago Catholics join in consecration of Russia, Ukraine

News

Roman Catholic Archbishop Jason Gordon – Photo by Sureash Cholai

“Turn to God.”

This was the message shared by RC Archbishop Jason Gordon on Friday.

Gordon, the Archbishop of Port of Spain, joined Pope Francis’ consecration of Russia and Ukraine at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 and the two countries are still at war.

Pope Francis invited the bishops of the world, along with their priests, to join him in praying for peace and in the consecration and entrustment of Russia and of Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

In his 25-minute message, Gordon said there is need to turn to God.

“We don’t come today dividing the world between the good and the bad,” he said.

Rather, what was needed was “a recognition that we are all sinners and all in need of the mercy of God. We are all contributing to the bad that is in our world and the warped thinking that is in our world, and that we need to repent. We need to turn our hearts to God, We need to see the ways in which we have contributed to a world that thinks of violence and negativity and war as something normal. We all need to find the way back to God.”

Speaking with Newsday after the mass, Gordon further explained the purpose of this mass at this time.

“The mass is for prayer of consecration for Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, because Mary asked that in our appreciation of Our Lady of Fatima back in 1917 and 1918, and so the Holy Father called all the bishops around the whole world to pray at this same time in consecrating Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.”

Through the mass, he is hoping that peace can be achieved.

“I am looking forward to the opening up of a pathway towards peace.

“Every single one of us, if we would turn from our wicked ways, if we would repent, if we would do as God asks of us, a pathway to peace will open up.”