Trinidad and Tobago bobsleigh men finish 28th at Winter Olympics

Axel Brown and Andre Marcano, of Trinidad and Tobago, in heat one at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo) –

THE Trinidad and Tobago men’s bobsleigh team of pilot Axel Brown and brakeman Shakeel John finished 28th overall among the 30 teams at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, on Tuesday.

TT did not advance to the medal round as only the top 20 teams progressed.

TT had three races at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre, finishing with a time of one minute and .86 seconds in their final appearance.

On Monday, in heats one and two TT clocked 1:00.81 and 1:00.89, respectively. TT clocked 3:02.56 overall after the third race, finishing ahead of Brazil (3:03.81) and Jamaica (3:04.12).

Andre Marcano was TT’s brakeman for the first two heats, but because of a knee injury he was replaced by John.

Germany are dominating the competition as teams from that country grabbed the top three spots heading into the medal round.

Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis ended in 2:57.37 to qualify with the fastest time.

It was the first time TT competed in bobsleigh at the Winter Olympics since 2002.