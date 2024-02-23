Trinidad and Tobago bid rounds gain interest in Guyana

News

Energy Minister Stuart Young – AYANNA KINSALE

THE bid-round team at the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries attended the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo 2024.

A post on the Energy Ministry’s social media page said the team used the opportunity to promote the Ministry’s shallow-water bid round.

The bid round was opened in TT on October 3. The deadline for submissions of bids was set at midday on May 27 2024.

Thirteen blocks were put up for bid around TT’s shallow-water regions. The blocks will be governed by production-sharing contracts to ensure that operations are carried out to international standard for the mutual benefit of all parties.

On Monday after the opening ceremony of the expo, Energy Minister Stuart Young promoted the bid round noting that it was open to exploration companies.

Staff at the conference said in an earlier report that the bid round was gaining interest, especially from one particular company which had interactions with the minister.